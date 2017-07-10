Wausau firefighters train for fires with real-life scenario

The Wausau Fire Department created a live fire inside a home on Monday, to complete several new recruits training to become professionals.

The department held multiple fire sessions with the cadets, by lighting a sewing machine on fire, creating a large amount of smoke and showing how fast fire grows.

"It just doesn't get any better than doing a real live fire training," said Battalion Chief Paul Czarapata.

Czarapata said he believes this opportunity is just what the new recruits need to know what it takes to be a firefighter.

"You can only watch a video or read it in a book so much," said Czarapata, "You learn way more by action".

The home used in the training was donated by the Wausau School District.

Along with the cadets training, the scenes were investigated by fire, law enforcement, and insurance personnel at an Origin and Cause Training.