New Wausau business brings local artisans together

While several businesses have recently closed their doors in Marathon County, one new store is hoping to make its mark on downtown Wausau.

The Local opens this weekend, right next to the Mint Cafe. The store will display art and handmade products from 30 different local artisans.

"I just am so passionate about all of the product in here and the background story that each product holds," said Alison Magnuson, who founded The Local. "I can't wait to share that excitement with the community."

The shop opens Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. More details can be found on its Facebook page, but there will be workshops and mommy and me craft sessions.

"I definitely want this to be a place parents can come and not feel like it's a typical gift shop where you're nervous to bring your kids in because you don't want them touching things," the mother of one said.

There's even a kids play area to help parents focus on the art.

The Local will be home to all kinds of items, from soaps to home decor.

"I think that's what sets us apart is the product itself is all handmade," Magnuson said. "So when you buy from The Local, you're helping out a family or an artist locally in Wisconsin, which I think is huge."

Magnuson got the idea for the store after taking her own art to events around Wausau and selling her products on the website, Etsy.

"I thought that this would be a great way for us to have an outlet for all of us who want to sell stuff full-time," Magnuson said.

Artisans pay a display fee to showcase their work at The Local, but they keep ownership of their products.

"Everybody's stuff in here is so unique and very high quality," Magnuson said. "But it all kind of goes together so well."