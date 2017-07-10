Portage Co. tattoo artist gives law enforcement touching gift

A Stevens Point tattoo artist gave the Police Department a flag to express his gratitude.

Arturo Sosa a 30-year-old tattoo artist at Invictus Tattoo, wanted to show how much he appreciates the law enforcement by giving them a Thin Blue Line Flag. The flag represents both living and fallen officers.

"Whenever I hear about a fallen officer, I put my flag on the back of my truck as a tribute," said Sosa.

Sosa grew up in Stevens Point, and said he has family and friends in the force, and knows how hard is it for them.

"I want my three daughters to grow up and appreciate them like I do," said Sosa.

Sosa explained when he was younger, he got in trouble with the police, but now he thanks them.

"You know you can't judge them, by other people's actions," said Sosa, "it's not fair to them or to their friends and family."

He wants to set an example for his friends and for his three daughters to remember how important police officers are.