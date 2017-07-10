Wisconsin couple accused of starving adopted son, feeding biological kids normally

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WISN)-- A Wrightstown couple subjected their adopted 5-year-old son to "mental and physical abuse and torture" by by denying him food, making him sleep in a crib, making him walk laps with a weighted backpack while treating their other children normally, criminal complaints allege.

The charging documents, obtained by Green Bay's WBAY-TV, accuse Bradley J. Fahrenkrug, 40, and Kimberly M. Fahrenkrug, 38, of first-degree reckless injury, mental marm to a child, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, child neglect resulting in great bodily harm, and false imprisonment.

According to the complaints, the alleged abuse happened between Oct. 1 2016 and April 12, 2017.

In April, the boy was taken to American Family Children's Hospital in Madison for what doctors said was a case of "severe malnutrition." Doctors said they were concerned about the child's living environment, and concerned Kimberly Fahrenkrug was "intentionally starving" the child by controlling his food and restricting what he eats.

Kimberly Fahrenkrug told officials that the boy's weight loss was attributed to his refusal to eat food at home, but doctors who saw the boy in October said they were concerned with the mother's interactions with the child, saying she tried to control his food intake while in the hospital.