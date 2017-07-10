SentryWorld Golf Course ranks 34th in Golf Digest

Nine Wisconsin golf courses made it into Golf Digest Magazine. They made the Top 100 list for America's Greatest Public Golf Courses. SentryWorld in Steven's Point is ranked No. 34. The course offers unique holes and features to set it apart.

"Being ranked really is a validation on many levels," SentryWorld General Manager Mike James said. "Many levels of work went into this course. It's really exciting to be a part of and it's so fulfilling."

SentryWorld was shut down for two years due to renovations. Every single hole was touched--some were even born.

One of the newest and most popular additions is the iconic flower hole. It features over 36,000 blooming flowers on hole 16.

"It's a great hole, people enjoy it and they love it that it's in the end of the round," James said. "Again it's memorable. People walk away from SentryWorld remembering the 16th hole."

SentryWorld's new caddie service was a contributing factor in the Top 100 list. James says if you haven't used one in a round of golf, you're missing out.

"Walking the golf course with a caddie is something very special," James said. "It's a way to enjoy the golf course that you might never had the chance to do."

The course even goes as far as offering state-of-the-art golf carts: fully equipped with a g-p-s system, pace of play recognition and even software where you can order food to be delivered at the next hole.

"This is the latest and greatest technology," James said. "They're black with the sentry world logo on them they look sleek as they are."

SentryWorld is open to the idea of hosting a tournament in the near future. If an opportunity presents itself, the course will likely welcome it.