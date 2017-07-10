14 sentenced to federal prison in meth case involving 500 grams

WAUSAU (WAOW) - 19 people, including 14 from north central Wisconsin, were sentenced to federal prison in a drug case involving more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case revolves around a California man accused of trafficking the drugs from the West Coast into Minnesota and eventually Wisconsin.

From 2013 to 2016, the man is accused of trafficking more than 500 grams at a rate of between one and two pounds a week. The drugs would end up in communities like Wausau, Merrill, Medford and Eau Claire.

19 people pleaded guilty to helping traffic and sell the drugs and were sentenced to federal prison. The sentences total more than 200 years behind bars.

The suspects from Merrill include:

Andy Nelson, 32

Karen Zais, 49

Chris Schmeltzer, 46

David Brandenburg, 26

Matt Drake, 26

Danny Graap, 50

Josh Graap, 32

Christina Abbott, 34

The suspects from Wausau include:

Kyle Quintana, 24

Jacob Loose, 25

Pat Keenan, 30

Jamie Pankow, 33

Ryan Thomas, 24

Jonas Ellwart, 24

Members of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department and Wausau Police Department helped with the case.