Group horseback rides along pipeline through central Wisconsin

More than two dozen people hopped on horses Monday as part of the yearly Love Water, Not Oil horse ride. The group, Honor the Earth, rides along pipelines to raise awareness about the existence and any possible expansions.

Monday morning, they began their ride along the Enbrigde Oil Pipeline which runs through central Wisconsin.

"We think more pipelines is a really bad idea," said Winona LaDuke, executive director of Honor the Earth. "There should be no new lines, no new right of ways, no new threats to water in our territory."

When the group went through Wood County they were met with praise in Marshfield by a local church who held a potluck dinner for them.

"We're very proud of what they're doing, we're glad to partner with them in any way we can," said Barb Gillespie with the First Presbyterian Church. "We want to stand with them and support them any way we can."

There are no plans officially schedule to expand the Enbridge Oil Pipeline through the area, however Marshfield homeowners said they're getting ahead just in case plans do emerge.

The group stayed in Marshfield over night before continuing their ride up the pipeline.