Democratic businessman Andy Gronik enters governor's race - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Democratic businessman Andy Gronik enters governor's race

Posted:
Courtesy: LinkedIn Courtesy: LinkedIn

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Milwaukee businessman and entrepreneur Andy Gronik tells The Associated Press he will launch his run for governor as a Democrat on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old Gronik is a political newcomer who says his decades in the private sector are in sharp contrast with Republican Gov. Scott Walker's long career in public office.

Gronik says he will fight to restore collective bargaining rights to public workers lost under Walker. He also vowed to reinstitute the nonpartisan elections board Walker dissolved, stop further expansion of the private school voucher program and accept federal money Walker rejected to help pay for health insurance for more poor people.

He calls himself a "progressive businessperson."

Gronik is the most prominent Democrat to enter the race among about a dozen who are considering a run.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.