Gay rights group launches $26M campaign ahead of midterms - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Gay rights group launches $26M campaign ahead of midterms

Posted:

By JULIE PACE
AP Washington Bureau Chief

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation's leading gay rights groups, is launching a $26 million political organizing effort ahead of next year's midterm elections.

While the effort is nationwide, the group is focusing its resources in particular on several key states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada. All six states are expected to have competitive Senate races next fall, and each is a presidential battleground.

HRC president Chad Griffin said the effort, which will include hiring at least 20 additional political staffers, aims to go "beyond resistance" -- drawing from the phrase used by opponents of President Donald Trump's administration. He said the group will focus on fighting legislation curbing gay rights and backing "pro-equality candidates and initiatives."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.