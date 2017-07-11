Altoona family finds lost relatives after 26 years

Altoona (WQOW) - After 26 years apart, an area family is hoping to cross the pond to find their long lost relatives on the other side of the world.

Jason Murphy left his life at just 9 years old. He spent three years in foster care before moving to the U.S., leaving behind his parents and four siblings. “I was a big Momma's boy from what I remember. I've always wanted attention from Momma,” Murphy said. “Obviously having six kids, not having much money, things led to the next thing and conditions of living.”

Murphy said he spent years trying to locate relatives but always came up short. His partner of 12 years, Kary Ness, said she and Murphy gave up the search about three years ago.

“We didn't really think we were going to find them. And, his biological dad actually found him in February on Facebook,” Ness said.

Murphy said, “I was shocked. I actually shut my phone off and put it down. Because I had no idea what to do with this.”

It was a simple message to a relationship reborn.

“My whole life, it's obviously – it was confusing,” Murphy said. “So, once you get the chance to open up, when he opens up to you, because he's never opened up to you, you kind of want to take that chance.”

Still searching for his mother, Murphy and Ness made a Facebook chain post in March, hoping it would land on the right news feed.

Two months later, he got a call from his mother.

“At first it was awkward – didn't have much, didn't know what to say to each other. But, after 20 minutes, we were on the phone for a couple hours. After that, it was perfect,” Murphy said.

While they haven't met in person, their re-connection guided Murphy to family in the U.S., which he saw for the first time this spring.

Murphy said. “It's overwhelming. I don't even know how I did it without crying. But, it was amazing. That's pretty much how I can sum it up. They're really good people. We couldn't ask for a better family.”

The couple is now hoping to raise enough money to travel to Guam and teach their own kids the importance of family.

Ness said, “We want our kids to meet their grandma, and see their grandpa and have that complete family. And really, if we can ever get to Guam, whether it's now or in 10 years, we want our kids to be able to see Guam is a huge part of who he is.

Murphy said, “There was a hole in my heart, and it's filled part ways. Now, I just need to meet my mom and more family that I've just been missing out on.

If you would like to help out Murphy and Ness or learn more about their journey, click here.