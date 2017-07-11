Police: Woman sets boyfriend on fire then dumps urine on him

PENN HILLS, Pa — A Penn Hills woman is accused of setting her boyfriend on fire and then dousing him with urine because she was angry, police said.

Leigh Ann Sepelyak, 38, faces charges including attempted homicide and arson for the incident early Sunday morning.

Penn Hills police said Sepelyak and her boyfriend were involved in an argument in the bottom floor of a home on Lime Hollow Road. When the boyfriend fell asleep, investigators said Sepelyak poured gasoline on him and set it on fire with a lit match.

“The gas ignited, and the boyfriend caught fire from the waist down,” Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

Authorities said Sepelyak then decided to put the fire out, but instead of using water, grabbed a bucket of urine that the couple had been using in place of a bathroom and poured it onto the victim.

People who live above the couple drove the victim to UPMC Mercy, where he’s said to have burns to at least 25 percent of his lower body.

Penn Hills police said they had no prior interactions with the couple, and Sepelyak would only explain the incident by saying that she was angry.