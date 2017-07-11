Trump names Wisconsinite as new ambassador to Czech Republic - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump names Wisconsinite as new ambassador to Czech Republic

Stephen B. King speaking to Paul Ryan supporters at an event in Madison last week. SOURCE: WISN Stephen B. King speaking to Paul Ryan supporters at an event in Madison last week. SOURCE: WISN
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WISN) -

President Donald Trump on Monday named Stephen B. King of Wisconsin as the new ambassador to the Czech Republic.

He replaces Andrew Schapiro, who was appointed by former President Obama. The post has been vacant since Trump's inauguration.

King's biography, as provided by The White House:

Mr. King is a prominent public servant and businessman who successfully acquired, built, and sold a specialty chemical manufacturing business and founded a family investment business. Earlier in his career, Mr. King investigated civil rights violations for the Federal Bureau Investigation, served as an investigator for the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and was named Special Assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture for liaison between USDA and the Agriculture Committees of the House and Senate. Mr. King earned a M.A. and a B.S. at Western Illinois University.

King's official title will be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Czech Republic.

