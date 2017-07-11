Girl, 4, dies from fireworks injuries in Clintonville

A four-year-old girl died Monday due to injuries caused by a fireworks explosion, according to Chief James Beggs of the Clintonville Police Department.

Police were called to a home near Wilson Street and Hughes Street for reports of a loud explosion around 10:30 p.m, Beggs said in a release.

When police arrived, they said they learned that the girl had been badly injured as a result of the explosion.

The explosion happened when the girl's father, a 42-year old Clintonville man, arranged a "sparkler type" array of fireworks in a metal tube, Beggs said.

After lighting the firework, it exploded and caused injuries to the neck and upper thoracic area of the girl, according to the release.

The girl died at the scene, Beggs said.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.