Primewell tires recalled; sidewall can crack and lose air

A company that sells Primewell brand tires is recalling more than 394,000 of them in the U.S. because the sidewalls can crack and lose air, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain Valera Touring II tires in 14, 15, 16 and 17-inch sizes distributed by California-based Giti (GIT-tee) Tire USA.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the government that a crack can develop in the lower sidewall after being in use for several months. GITI says there have been no property damage or injury claims. In most cases the crack happens on the inside of the tire, making it difficult to detect.

Owners will be notified and the affected tires will be replaced for free. The recall is expected to start July 20.