Matsiko World Orphan Choir set to perform in Eau Claire

Matsiko World Orphan Choir is back in Eau Claire, and they're getting ready to show off their voices to the Chippewa Valley.

Our Eau Claire affiliate WQOW-TV had the opportunity to stop by their rehearsal at Saint Patrick Campus Monday to get a preview of their Wednesday evening performance.

The children in the choir are some of the poorest orphans from Peru, India and Liberia.

The children get an education in the mornings, before practicing and performing in the evening through sponsored donations. They travel to countries and cities all over the world.

The group performs original upbeat songs which include cultural dancing and drums.

The Matsiko World Orphan Choir is set to perform a free concert on Wed., July 12, at Saint Patrick Campus, located at 322 Fulton Street in Eau Claire. A cookout before the concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 pm.