Victim's condition unknown after Lincoln Co. stabbing

Officials responded to a stabbing early Saturday in Lincoln County, according to the sheriff's office.

The stabbing happened in the Township of Bradley around 1:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff said the suspect was taken into custody and the victim was transported to a Wausau hospital for injuries.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Officials said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Newsline 9 contacted The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for more information, but they declined to elaborate on the situation.

