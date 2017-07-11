Victim's condition unknown after Lincoln Co. stabbing - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
TOWNSHIP OF BRADLEY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Officials responded to a stabbing early Saturday in Lincoln County, according to the sheriff's office.

The stabbing happened in the Township of Bradley around 1:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff said the suspect was taken into custody and the victim was transported to a Wausau hospital for injuries.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Officials said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Newsline 9 contacted The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for more information, but they declined to elaborate on the situation. 

