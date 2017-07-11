Victim's condition unknown after Lincoln Co. stabbing

TOWNSHIP OF BRADLEY, Wis. (WAOW) -
Officials responded to a stabbing early Saturday in Lincoln County, according to the sheriff's office.
The stabbing happened in the Township of Bradley around 1:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff said the suspect was taken into custody and the victim was transported to a Wausau hospital for injuries.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
Officials said this is believed to be an isolated incident.
Newsline 9 contacted The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for more information, but they declined to elaborate on the situation.
