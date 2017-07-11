Doors open for ticket sales at The Grand Theater - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Doors open for ticket sales at The Grand Theater

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Quintern
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the general public for upcoming performances at The Grand Theater. 

Many people lined up to purchase tickets in-person at the CVA Gallery next door to The Grand Theater. Although patrons can buy tickets online, some enjoy the experience of making their purchases with a salesperson. 

Sean Wright, Executive Director of the Grand Theater, said that some shows are already sold out. 

The season line-up was announced last month with many big name shows. The Grand Theater said it sold 5,200 more tickets in this subscription period compared to the same time last year. 

