Doors open for ticket sales at The Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the general public for upcoming performances at The Grand Theater.
Many people lined up to purchase tickets in-person at the CVA Gallery next door to The Grand Theater. Although patrons can buy tickets online, some enjoy the experience of making their purchases with a salesperson.
Sean Wright, Executive Director of the Grand Theater, said that some shows are already sold out.
The season line-up was announced last month with many big name shows. The Grand Theater said it sold 5,200 more tickets in this subscription period compared to the same time last year.