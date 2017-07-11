Doors open for ticket sales at The Grand Theater

Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the general public for upcoming performances at The Grand Theater.

Many people lined up to purchase tickets in-person at the CVA Gallery next door to The Grand Theater. Although patrons can buy tickets online, some enjoy the experience of making their purchases with a salesperson.

Sean Wright, Executive Director of the Grand Theater, said that some shows are already sold out.

The season line-up was announced last month with many big name shows. The Grand Theater said it sold 5,200 more tickets in this subscription period compared to the same time last year.