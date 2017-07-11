2017 Pack Attack guest list

Each week, we welcome a different Packers player to join us on Pack Attack! The show tapes Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Dale's Weston Lanes. Catch the show on Newsline 9 Tuesday at 6:30.

Come out and join Sports Director Brandon Kinnard each week. The show is free to attend and time permitting, all children get autographs for free. Adults are entered into a drawing for an autograph.

Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray joins us Mondays following Packers road games.

We have a various guests this year, including regulars Trevor Davis and former Packer Bill Schroeder! We can't wait to see you there!

PRE-SEASON

Training Camp Special - July 24: Davon House*

*Show taping starts at 6 p.m.

Pre-Season Special - August 21

REGULAR SEASON

September 11: Trevor Davis and guest

September 18: Johnnie Gray and guest

September 25: Bill Schroeder

October 2: Trevor Davis and guest

October 9: Johnnie Gray and guest

October 16: Johnnie Gray and guest

October 23: Bill Schroeder

October 31: BYE WEEK - Best Of (No show taping this week.)

November 7 LIVE: TBA

November 13: Johnnie Gray and guest

November 20: Trevor Davis and guest

November 27: Johnnie Gray and guest

December 4: Trevor Davis and guest

December 11: Bill Schroeder

December 18: Johnnie Gray and guest

December 26 LIVE: TBA

January 2 LIVE: TBA