Taylor Co. judge sets $3,000 signature bond for ex-golf club leader

MEDFORD (WAOW) - A judge Tuesday set a $3,000 signature bond for the former manager of Black River Country Club accused of stealing more than $25,000, in part by deleting the records of daily sales from computer records, according to online Taylor County court records.

Chad Lingen, 36, of Medford is charged with two felonies - theft in a business setting and fraud - in incidents between April and November 2014 at the 18-hole golf course just outside Medford.

No date was immediately set for Lingen's preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigation determined that only $214,816 of the club's $226,268 in sales in cash or checks were deposited in Nicolet Bank and $18,600 worth of sales were deleted from a software system intended to track sales.

Lingen would record sales as normal and "after business hours would remove cash from the amounts to be deposited" from money bags stored overnight in a freezer, the complaint said.

After concerns that Lingen did not furnish the club's board of directors with timely financial reports, Lingen was "terminated" in November 2014 - 10 months after he was hired, the complaint said.

Several months later, two board members met with Lingen, asking how he proposed to pay back the money owed the club, the complaint said. "Lingren responded by asking if he could work it off."