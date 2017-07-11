Chain reaction crash kills man in Clark Co., 47

One person is dead after a chain reaction crash in Clark County, according to a press release from the sheriff's department.

Anthony Phipps, 47 of Granton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Officials said the crash happened on US 10 in the Town of Grant around noon on Monday.

They said a flag man stopped a semi-tractor trailer due to road construction. Three cars then stopped behind the truck. That's when another semi-tractor approached from behind and caused the chain reaction of crashes, hitting Phipps car first, officials said.

Other drivers involved had minor injuries. Everyone was wearing seat belts, according to the press release.

The crash is still under investigation.