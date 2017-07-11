Highway 10 east of Stevens Point buckles in Tuesday's heat

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Department says a section of U.S. Highway 10 buckled in Tuesday's heat.

Most of the two westbound lanes at County Road K east of Stevens Point were closed about 2:45 p.m. and traffic was being routed onto the shoulder, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The temperature in Stevens Point at 3 p.m. was 81 degrees.