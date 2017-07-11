Highway 10 east of Stevens Point buckles in Tuesday's heat

A felon who was out on bail in connection with four separate cases and a pending, 5th OWI case in Milwaukee County now faces charges in connection with Saturday's crash on Interstate 94 near Delafield that killed a man who was helping another stranded motorist along the side of the road.
A Wrightstown couple subjected their adopted 5-year-old son to "mental and physical abuse and torture" by by denying him food, making him sleep in a crib, making him walk laps with a weighted backpack while treating their other children normally, criminal complaints allege.
