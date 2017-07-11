TetraBrazil Soccer Academy comes to Wausau

Challenger Sports is back in Wausau this summer but this time, soccer professionals from Brazil brought their techniques and culture to Eastbay Sports Complex.

Kids, ages 6-14, have the opportunity to participate in a week-long soccer camp where they learn hands-on skills from expert level Brazilian professionals.

The TetraBrazil Academy sends the Brazilian soccer players to North America where they provide young athletes with the knowledge and finesse of the authentic Brazilian flair and passion of soccer.

"I love to work with kids," TetraBrazil coach Laryssa Vieira said. "In Brazil, I work with kids that are three and four years old, so I love being here!"

The camp's curriculum focuses on teaching the tactics of soccer: foot speed, dribbling, and changing the point of attack.

"We show step-by-step the techniques, how to step, where to put the side foot, the ball, every kind of technique," TetraBrazil coach Rafa Oliveira said.

It isn't all just fun and games. The coaches challenge the kids to raise their game to new heights, assigning them homework to brush up on their soccer knowledge and learn about the history of the game, so they can be well-rounded players.

"I didn't start playing soccer until I was seven-years-old and I had no idea what I was doing," Oliveira said. "I would just jump around on the field. So the secret is to keep training."

Oliveira said if he could make it to the professional level, any of the kids participating in the camp can too. His biggest piece of advice is to eat, sleep and breathe soccer.