Neillsville woman receives ESPY Award

A Neillsville native is set to be honored during the 2017 ESPY Awards ceremony.

A leader from Special Olympics Wisconsin said 26-year-old Daina Shilts will receive an honorary ESPY Award Wednesday night.

Shilts will join Michelle Obama on stage during the award show as she presents a courage award to the son of Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

Shilts has been a star on the slopes after competing in several international snowboarding competitions. She said she doesn't let her cognitive disability define who she is or control her ability to participate in the snow sport. "Just because we have a disability doesn't mean we can't do the same as you," she said. "We just have different challenges."

Shilts is one of 25 Special Olympics Athletes from across the country to receive the award, and one of eight chosen to be on stage in front of sports stars and legends Wednesday.

Tommy Jaime from Special Olympics Wisconsin said Shilts landed in Los Angeles Tuesday and is thrilled for this opportunity.

You can watch the ESPY Awards on WAOW Wednesday at 7 p.m.