Brewers' closer Corey Knebel rolling into All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers' lone representative at the All-Star Game tonight in Miami is on a roll on the mound.

Closer Corey Knebel is making his first All-Star appearance. He finished the first half with a save against the New York Yankee on Sunday, bouncing back from a blown save on Saturday.

The hard-throwing right-hander is 0-2 with 14 saves and a 1.70 ERA. He has a strikeout in all 43 of his appearances this year, a single-season record streak.

Knebel has played an important role for the surprising Brewers, who have 50 wins and lead the National League Central by 5 1/2 games.