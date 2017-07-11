Family of victims in deadly motorcycle crash speak out for the f - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Family of victims in deadly motorcycle crash speak out for the first time

TOWN OF ALBAN (WAOW) -

Last Saturday evening, a deadly motorcycle crash left a father dead and his daughter in critical condition.

Authorities say the other driver was driving intoxicated when she crossed lanes, hitting the two head on. 

The family of Rob Korhonen  and his 25-year-old daughter, Stacey said this is the worst time of their lives. 

"We are trying to grieve the loss of my dad but also trying to stay strong for my sister, who is in a coma," said Korhonen's other daughter, Karissa Korhonen. 

Doctors told the family Stacey could be in that coma for months. 

Rob's wife said he was a devoted father and grandfather who loved his family more than anything in the world. 

He had a passion for riding his motorcycle. 

The family is waiting to make funeral arrangements until they get a better idea of how long Stacey will be unconscious. 

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account for the family.

