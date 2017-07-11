UW study: happy cows make more milk

'Udder' happiness is the best way to get more milk from cows, that's according to a new study by the University of Wisconsin.

It emphasizes the importance of healthy environments for cows and the impact of happiness on milk production.

A north central Wisconsin dairy farmer says good air circulation, comfortable stalls and quality feed keep his herd happy.

He also says even a good scratching can make a cow happier.

"Cause cows like to rub and get the hair off of their back, and I mean who doesn't love a good back massage when you can get one?" James Juedes, owner of Pleasant View Dairy, said.

The study also says happier cows eat less, and that can save farmers big on feed costs and vet bills.

