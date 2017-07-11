Wisconsin grad catches massive muskie - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin grad catches massive muskie

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
Connect
Courtesy: Kelsey Poshusta Courtesy: Kelsey Poshusta
(WAOW) -

A picture of a Minnesota woman with ties to Wisconsin is going viral online after she catches a massive muskie.

UW-Stout graduate Kelsey Poshusta was the only one in her family who hadn't caught a muskie. Last week, that all changed.

The 23-year-old tells Newsline 9 she was fishing on Lake Mille Lacs in Minnesota when something started tugging back on her fishing line. Poshusta started reeling in the big fish.

"At the end I was getting really tired," Poshusta remembers. "I was like, Dad, I need help and he [said] no, this is all your fish!"

The muskie was measured at about 57.25 inches.

Poshusta said it doesn't qualify for any records because her family didn't have a scale to weigh the fish. She said she was more concerned about getting it back into the water.

Poshusta's goal now is to catch an even bigger muskie.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.