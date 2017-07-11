Wisconsin grad catches massive muskie

A picture of a Minnesota woman with ties to Wisconsin is going viral online after she catches a massive muskie.

UW-Stout graduate Kelsey Poshusta was the only one in her family who hadn't caught a muskie. Last week, that all changed.

The 23-year-old tells Newsline 9 she was fishing on Lake Mille Lacs in Minnesota when something started tugging back on her fishing line. Poshusta started reeling in the big fish.

"At the end I was getting really tired," Poshusta remembers. "I was like, Dad, I need help and he [said] no, this is all your fish!"

The muskie was measured at about 57.25 inches.

Poshusta said it doesn't qualify for any records because her family didn't have a scale to weigh the fish. She said she was more concerned about getting it back into the water.

Poshusta's goal now is to catch an even bigger muskie.