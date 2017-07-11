Schofield looks at developing waterfront

Waterfront development could become a reality in Schofield. The city is working on a plan called the "Historic Water Tower Area."

Tuesday night, city council met to discuss some of the details of the plan and the drawing of a tax increment district which would be used for financing.

"Schofield is a landlocked community, in order to increase taxes, a tax base and keep up with our expenses what we need to do, in our minds, is open up a TID and redevelop some of the area up in the industrial park," said Schofield Mayor Kregg Hoehn.

Some of the changes would be right along the Eau Claire flowage, preliminary draft plans showing a restaurant, town homes and a waterfront park.

"We're looking forward to what ever plans Schofield has in the future," said Riverside Rentals & Boat Shop owner Keith Syring.

Syring's business used to be down by the dam, however he recently moved his location up the road on to Grand Avenue. Syring moving freed up his building to be developed by the city.

"I think Schofield is just following suit with what Wausau is doing on the water and Weston is trying to improve the Eau Claire River," said Syring.

Bicycle paths would be created to join with other routes, and roads would be improved with the money from the tax increment financing.

Plans are still in the very preliminary stages. The final TID district still needs to be determined and approved. Once that is done, public hearings will need to be held before anything can get started.