Pepper spray victim wants to hug 13-year-old suspect

A woman who was a victim of a pepper spray attack last week said she is determined to show up to as many court appearances as possible to see what happens to the girl who, she said pepper-sprayed her, punched her in the face and tried to rob her.

The 13-year-old suspect was in court Tuesday, and Lynn Quirk saw her for the first time since the attack about one week ago.

"I'm scarred and scared of noises for awhile now," Quirk said. "I'm also a mom, though, and I almost want to go up to her and hug her. She had nobody there caring enough, loving enough to back her up."

Milwaukee police said on July 5, three teens pepper-sprayed and punched three different people in the face. The first incident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Cramer Street. The next was at 3 p.m. on Linnwood Avenue. The teens struck again at 3:15 p.m. on Kenwood Boulevard.

The 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy only got away with one car key. The police eventually tracked them down.

Quirk said her attack happened on Cramer Street. She believes the teens were trying to steal her truck.

"It all became a blur, and now it all flashed back," Quirk said about being in court. "I saw her peering out of the corner of her eye back at me."

The judge granted the request by the 13-year-old's attorney to push back her plea and have a professional determine the girl's competency to proceed. She remains in secured detention.

"I'll follow this through and pray to God she gets help," Quirk said. "I'm hearing so many victims don't come (to court). They become a name on a paper, and a judge can't put a face to a crime. It's paper to paper. People, stand up. Put a face to the crime. It's the only way to make a change."