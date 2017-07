Volvo Sets Record for Largest Unboxing

(CNN) – Volvo has set a Guinness World Record for world’s largest unboxing.

Three-year-old big-rig enthusiast Joel Jovine was asked to help Volvo open up this 80-foot by 14-foot by 18-foot box.

Inside the box, Volvo’s new VNL longhaul truck.

For the record to be official, Guinness required Volvo to have the box completely encapsulate the truck.

The box had to be opened by hand, and the truck had to be removed without destroying the box.