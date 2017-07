Stevens Point misses out on storms

Storms in June ripped trees out of the ground in Stevens Point.

The radar showed strong storms moving into the area Wednesday morning, but Stevens Point lucked out with the weather.

Central Wisconsin was expecting severe weather with lots of lightning, strong winds and downpours.

The Point area saw some harder downpours this morning and gusts of wind but nothing to cause any damage.

That's a sigh of relief for the city that was hit hard last month by a series of storms. Those storms downed trees and caused people to go without power for days.

The weather cleared up late Wednesday morning, with sunlight peaking through the clouds and blue skies visible at one point. The rain eventually cleared up, but more rain looks to be in the forecast.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.