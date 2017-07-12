Flood Watch issued for parts of southern Wisconsin; Hiawatha service halted

Heavy thunderstorms have flooded roads and low-lying areas in southern Wisconsin, leading to a flash flood warning in parts of Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties through Wednesday morning and temporarily halting Amtrak's Hiawatha service between Milwaukee and Chicago.

In Burlington, in Racine and Walworth counties, Mayor Jeannie Hefty declared a state of emergency. She encouraged property owners to monitor the Fox and White River levels and expect increased flooding and to not boat on the Fox River.

Up to five inches of rain fell by 7 a.m.

In Milwaukee, the exit ramp from Interstate 94 Westbound at Exits 305A,305B to Interstate 41 Northbound were closed due to flooding. The entry ramp to I-94 Westbound at Exit 306 from 84th St was also closed.

Amtrak's 6:15 a.m. Hiawatha train to Chicago was stalled in Sturtevant, a passenger told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV. The rail agency suspended service at 7:45 a.m. due to local flooding in Kenosha County and Lake County, Illinois.

"No alternate transportation is available during this service suspension," the service alert said.

A flash flood watch is in effect from Sheboygan south to the east and in south central Wisconsin. The storms are also producing wind gusts of up to 60 mph as well as hail.

In East Troy, the Honey Creek Dam on the south side of the city was being overtopped, the National Weather Service said.

Storms hit central Wisconsin Wednesday morning with minimal impact. Newsline 9's Katherine Bauer was in Stevens Point surveying the impact.

Honey Creek Dam on the south side of East Troy is being over-topped. Officials are monitoring the situation for downstream areas. pic.twitter.com/2kllrsHjHD — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) July 12, 2017

NOT a river/creek. A drainage ditch is overwhelmed with water flowing in from farm fields uphill. This is in Racine county. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/w2PnNJ3vmJ — Tim Elliott (@WISN_Tim) July 12, 2017

McDonald's in union grove is closed. I'm hungry pic.twitter.com/hj3myvidcP — Tim Elliott (@WISN_Tim) July 12, 2017