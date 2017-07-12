Young girl, 2 adults arrested in Brown County human trafficking bust

Three people--including a young girl--have been taken into custody following a human trafficking investigation in Brown County.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says it received information that commercial sex trafficking and human sex trafficking were happening in the county.

During a two-day investigation, officers arrested an adult man, an adult woman, and a juvenile girl.

The suspects have been booked in the Brown County Jail. The Sheriff's Office is recommending Human Trafficking charges.

The case remains under investigation. The Sheriff's Office is not releasing names or additional details at this time.

The investigation took place July 11 and 12. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Green Bay Police, De Pere Police, and the county's Drug Task Force.

"The Brown County Sheriff’s Office will continue to enforce Commercial Sex Trafficking and Human Trafficking in Brown County and will not tolerate this type of activity," reads a statement from Lt. Jim Valley.