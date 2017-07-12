Faces matched with names for fallen Vietnam soldiers

1,161 Wisconsinites are listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. but they're only known by name.

Rhinelander's Women's Club and Antigo's public library went on a mission to match each name of soldiers who lost their lives in the Vietnam War with their pictures.

"Its a nice tribute to everyone that has served," George Meister Jr. of Antigo said.

The interim director, Maria Pregler said Wisconsin is the fifth state in the nation to have collected all photos of the soldiers.

"We get to see what these people who gave their lives to our country look like," Pregler said. "We couldn't do that before."

The group was able to locate and match faces of each name in all 72 counties in the state.

"They really deserve all the attention that they're getting now," Meister said.

Pregler said more often than not, people tend to forget about the Vietnam war.

"We can read all the history books," Pregler said, "it doesn't really bring it home until you see something like this."

The exhibit will stay in Antigo through Saturday, and will then move to Rhinelander. After that, it will make its way through the state.