Wausau fire adds airboat to department - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau fire adds airboat to department

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Quintern
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Wausau Fire Department added a new tool to its unit Wednesday.

A new rescue airboat was brought to the station and the firefighters said they are excited to see what it can do to help them with their job.

After a careful review with department officials, they said they came to the conclusion that the airboat will be beneficial for the station and for the safety of the community. 

Deputy Fire Chief Josh Klug said he is looking forward to see the advantages their new tool brings.

"It can go through shallow and muddy water, and even go on land," Klug said.

Klug said officials were examining jet skis, deep v boats, and ultimately thought the airboat was the best decision.

Each member of the fire department will need to go through classroom and mechanical training with specialists. Specific firefighters will be chosen for hands on training.

Training will happen in the next coming weeks.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.