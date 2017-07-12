Wausau fire adds airboat to department

The Wausau Fire Department added a new tool to its unit Wednesday.

A new rescue airboat was brought to the station and the firefighters said they are excited to see what it can do to help them with their job.

After a careful review with department officials, they said they came to the conclusion that the airboat will be beneficial for the station and for the safety of the community.

Deputy Fire Chief Josh Klug said he is looking forward to see the advantages their new tool brings.

"It can go through shallow and muddy water, and even go on land," Klug said.

Klug said officials were examining jet skis, deep v boats, and ultimately thought the airboat was the best decision.

Each member of the fire department will need to go through classroom and mechanical training with specialists. Specific firefighters will be chosen for hands on training.

Training will happen in the next coming weeks.