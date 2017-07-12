Rodgers, Nelson and Cook up for ESPYs Wednesday night - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Rodgers, Nelson and Cook up for ESPYs Wednesday night

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
LOS ANGELES (WAOW) -

The green and gold will be well-represented at ESPN's ESPY Awards Wednesday night.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is up for Best Comeback Athlete.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is up for Best NFL Player.

Remember the he-went-to-Jared catch in the Packers-Cowboys divisional round playoff game? Fans will get to reminisce as Aaron Rodgers and Jared Cook are up for the Best Play award.

Beyond Packers awards, it's of note that another home-town hero will be honored from Wisconsin at the ESPYs. 

Neillsville native Daina Shilts is set to receive an honorary ESPY Award.  Special Olympic's athlete Shilts will join Michelle Obama on stage during the award show as she presents a courage award to the son of Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

