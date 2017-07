Tony Hernandez on Dardis Drive in Burlington said he'd just walked up the stairs from his basement when a window broke and floodwater rushed in.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty declared a state of emergency for the area after heavy thunderstorms pounded the area.

WISN-TV out of Milwaukee shared the video on their Facebook page.

Heavy thunderstorms have flooded roads and low-lying areas in southern Wisconsin, leading to a flash flood warning in parts of Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties through Wednesday morning and temporarily halting Amtrak's Hiawatha service between Milwaukee and Chicago.