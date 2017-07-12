12th drunken-driving conviction earns 10-year prison term in Wood Co.

A 54-year-old Monroe County convicted of driving drunk for the 12th time since 1989 was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday, the maximum punishment, Wood County Assistant District Attorney David Knaapen said.

Robert Radl of Wyeville pleaded guilty to felony operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration in a deal with prosecutors that dropped a similar felony, Knaapen said.

Radl's punishment includes five years of extended supervision after he is released from prison.

Wednesday was Radl's 55th birthday, according to court records.

Radl was arrested April 18 about 7:30 p.m. after he pulled his flatbed truck into The Store gas station in Saratoga and someone saw him remove a case of beer from the cab and place it into a storage compartment, the criminal complaint said.

When Radl walked using the wall of the building to stand, police were called and a preliminary breath test indicated Radl's blood-alcohol level was 0.288 percent, more than three times the legal limit to drive, the complaint said.

Radl told investigators he drank a six pack of beer before driving to The Store after picking up a check, the complaint said.

Radl has been convicted 12 times for drunken driving since January 1989, the first being when he was a teenager, the complaint said.

Knaapen said Radl has been sent to prison before for driving drunk following convictions in LaCrosse and Monroe counties.

Before being sentenced, Radl apologized to the court and his family, Knaapen said.