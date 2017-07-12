Weston man, 35, charged with heroin possession, fifth OWI

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Weston man found passed out in a vehicle with its engine running outside a home improvement store in Wausau was charged Wednesday with possessing heroin as a repeat felon and driving while intoxicated for the fifth time.

Joseph Wille, 35, was arrested Tuesday after police were called to the Menards parking lot about 7:30 a.m., according to the criminal complaint.

Wille told investigators he pulled into the parking lot to make a phone call and "must have fallen asleep" from working too much, the complaint said.

Wille denied any alcohol or drug use and said a spoon in the car was used to "eat pudding with," the complaint said.

A search of Wille's car found a bag with heroin and three used hypodermic needles "commonly used to ingest illegal substances," the complaint said.

Wille was first convicted of drunken driving in October 2002 in Milwaukee County and also has convictions in Oneida and Vilas counties, the most recent in 2007, the complaint said.

During a brief court appearance Wednesday, Wille was jailed on $1,000 cash bond. No date was immediately set for a preliminary hearing.