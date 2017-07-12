Federal grand jury indicts Wausau man with drug and gun crimes - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Federal grand jury indicts Wausau man with drug and gun crimes

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
MADISON (WAOW) - A federal grand jury indicted a Wausau man with drug and gun crimes, U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Anderson said Wednesday.

Tou Yong Yee Xiong, 34, is charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the prosecutor said in a statement.

The indictment says Xiong distributed methamphetamine on June 12 and 20 and he possessed methamphetamine and a .40-caliber handgun on June 26, Anderson said in a statement.

The maximum punishment for distributing methamphetamine is 20 years in prison.

Xiong was arrested following an investigation by the Marathon and Oneida County sheriff departments and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Anderson said.

