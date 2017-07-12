Preparations underway for Wausau's annual Balloon & Rib Fest

Around 30,000 people are expected to make their way to Wausau this weekend for the annual Balloon & Rib Fest.

The event is held at the Wausau Downtown Airport. This year, seven vendors will be selling their ribs and 21 hot air balloons will be on display.

“It's kind of a complete package for a lot of people,” Wausau Events director Lindsey Lewitzke said.

The four-day festival takes months of planning but has a big impact on the area. Lewitzke said on average, a person spends around $25 at the fest. In addition to other events in the city like Chalkfest, Lewitzke estimated the big weekend brings in around $2 million.

Lucas Foley, a local, works for the rib vendors every year.

“When you guys walk up, I'm going to be the one taking your order,” he said. “It's just a fun time.”

This year, attendees can text in their vote for best ribs. The winner will be announced Saturday. Balloon & Rib Fest begins Thursday at 5 p.m.