Annual chair line kicks off Hodag Country Festival

The 40th annual Hodag Country Festival kicked off in the Northwoods Wednesday with the chair line.

Thousands of people waited for hours in a lottery system to pick their spot in front of the stage for the weekend.

"You feel like you're king if you can get up in the front and your friends are way in the back," said Ken Glodowski who was waiting for his line to be called.

Six lines are represented by six different colors. Usually, at 6 p.m. they're called one by one randomly and those people can pick their spot for their chair. However, because of the severe thunderstorm warning, the time was moved up to about 3:30 p.m. With the hot weather, people were grateful for the change.

"Most of the time it's hot when we're here, it's never cool or cold so I'm very happy," said Jake Kriesel who was waiting in line.

Kriesel has been participating in the chair line for nearly 30 years, in that time he has seen it change.

"When we first started out there used to be a big maze out here and you stayed overnight," said Kriesel.

For years, everyone waited in one line and placed their chairs at the same time. The lottery system that they use now started in 2006.

"They say it's a random drawing, I don't know if it is or not, but it works good," said Shawn Frost, who was waiting in line.

The weather held up for at least the chair setting portion, but people said they weren't concerned about the heat or the storms.

"Hodag is Hodag, it will always be fun," said Kriesel.

The music will kick off Thursday and go until Sunday with 16 artists taking the stage.