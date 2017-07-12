Aaron Rodgers wins best NFL Player and Best Play at ESPY Awards

LOS ANGELES (WBAY) -- The Green Bay Packers were well-represented at ESPN's ESPY Awards, airing Wednesday night on WAOW.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson was nominated for a Best Comeback Athlete.

Aaron Rodgers won Best NFL Player.

Aaron Rodgers and Jared Cook also won Best Play award. It's for that amazing "He went to Jared" catch in the Packers-Cowboys divisional round playoff game.

Not Packers-related but of note, former First Lady Michelle Obama honored Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver by presenting the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to Shriver's son, Timothy. Neillsville native, Daina Shilts was on stage with Mrs. Obama as she presented the award.