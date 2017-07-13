Wausau American Little League advances to District 5 championship game

The Wausau American Little League All-Stars are red hot. Following an opening round loss, the team has now won three straight to advance to Thursday night's District 5 championship game.

In the semifinals, the team faced Rhinelander Little League. After a near two hour rain delay, Rhinelander jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Patience at the plate and solid defense enabled Wausau to chip away and tie the game at two in the second inning. Later in the inning, third baseman Jack Barthes drilled an RBI double to deep right scoring Brandon Landrath. Barthes' hit gave Wausau their first lead of the game and the hosts never looked back. They'd go on to win 9-7.

Wausau American is now tasked with beating league rival Wausau National for the District 5 crown. National, dominant through three tournament games, has cruised by double digits every time out. Wausau American must defeat Wausau National twice in order to advance to the state tournament, but National needs just one win since it advanced through the winners bracket.

The teams will play Thursday night at Doepke Park in Rib Mountain. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Should Wausau American win, the final game would be Friday night at Doepke Park at 6 p.m.