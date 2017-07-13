Milwaukee Brewers to celebrate '82 AL champs this weekend

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers will celebrate the 35th anniversary of their 1982 American League Championship team this weekend.

The highlight will be a reunion of the 1982 team in an on-field ceremony at Miller Park before Saturday's 6:10 p.m. game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Members of the team will hold a 45-minute autograph session for fans before the game Saturday.

The Brewers will wear the team's 1982 home uniforms during all three games. The Phillies also will wear powder blue throwback uniforms from that season.

On Friday night, the first 20,000 fans will receive a free 1982 Paul Molitor replica jersey.

All fans attending Sunday's afternoon game will receive a 1982 American League Championship replica ring