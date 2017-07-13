Lawmakers reach initial deal to expand GI education bill - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lawmakers reach initial deal to expand GI education bill

Posted:

By HOPE YEN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached initial agreement on the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade. It would remove a 15-year time limit to tap into benefits and boost money for thousands in the National Guard and Reserve.

The deal being announced Thursday is a sweeping effort to fill gaps in the post-9/11 GI Bill amid a rapidly changing job market. It builds on legislation passed in 2008 that guaranteed a full-ride scholarship to any in-state public university, or the equivalent payout for a private school. Veterans would get additional payments for completing science and engineering courses.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the House will act this month on the bill, calling it the "first phase to get the whole VA system working again."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.