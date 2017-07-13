Naked man shot, killed by officers believed to be wanted in Milwaukee shooting

Following a carjacking and chase, an armed man, who was naked, was shot dead Tuesday by a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy and a Delafield police officer outside Johnson Creek Premium Outlets.

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said his office received a call of an armed carjacking at the Interstate 94 and Meadowbrook Park & Ride.

When deputies arrived, witnesses told them that they saw a man get out of a four-door maroon Buick, take off his clothes and carjack a vehicle. He then drove out of the parking lot. Matthew Vahl was the one who called 911.

"I saw him go around the other side of a vehicle, a guy get out of his car, and I could clearly see he had a handgun in his hand," Vahl said.

The man drove westbound on I-94, eventually entering Jefferson County. Authorities deployed stop sticks on the highway. As the chase slowed down, the driver waved a gun out of the window toward the officers, Severson said. The man then got off I-94 at Highway 26 and pulled into an Arby's parking lot.

The man got out of the car with the gun and started running toward the restaurant. When he refused the order to stop, the officers shot at him, Severson said.

"He tried to get into the restaurant ... had a gun in hand. I'm assuming the door was locked," witness Brian Knapp told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV. "He turned around and came back out, fired a shot and then the officers shot him."

Milwaukee police said Wednesday that the man was believed to be a suspect in a shooting early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of South 33rd Street. A 27-year-old man was shot and had serious injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the officer-involved shooting investigation, while Waukesha County will investigate the carjacking.

The deputy and the officer were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard operating procedure.