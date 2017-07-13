State of emergency declared in southern Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

State of emergency declared in southern Wisconsin

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
Gov. Scott Walker / Twitter Gov. Scott Walker / Twitter
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WISN) -

A state of emergency has been declared in southern Wisconsin after flooding rocked the area Wednesday.

Gov. Scott Walker posted executive order 248 Thursday morning, noting that a state of emergency exists in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

The National Guard had already been called in overnight Wednesday. 

Authorities enforced a curfew beginning at 10 p.m.  in Burlington, Wis. but urged people who live along the Fox River to evacuate before then if possible.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.