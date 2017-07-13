Wausau pedestrian trail to partially close Monday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau pedestrian trail to partially close Monday

Posted:
By Camille DuPuis, Quintern
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Starting Monday the East Riverfront Trail will be partially closed to pedestrians, Wausau Department of Public Works said in a press release Wednesday.

The closure of the trail will be from Bridge Street south up to the newly constructed pedestrian bridge, city engineer Allen Wesolowski said.  

The department said they need to close the trail to finish concrete sidewalks, landscaping and shoreline restoration.

The portion of the trail is anticipated to remain closed for six weeks in order to complete the project, Wesolowski said. 

