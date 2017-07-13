Young girl thanks local police in social media video

Jess Meadows said in a Facebook post that her daughter had a message for police officers "who protect us and keep us safe."

Meadows daughter built a police station out of Legos along with a car, helicopter and motorcycle.

She included a blue ribbon at the top of the station to remember all the officers "who risk their lives to keep us safe."

Wausau Police Department shared her post and with thanks.

"Wow, our gratitude for this video is beyond words," the post said. "It's amazing what a video like this can do to lift spirits."